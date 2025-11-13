Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable, breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we debated the Dodgers and the dynasty talk. This week we're going to tackle the offseason's No. 1 free agent.

Which team most needs to sign Kyle Tucker?

Matt Snyder: They won't sign him, but I'm going with the Cubs here. They won 92 games last season, but lost the division by five games to the Brewers after going 35-31 in the second half. The offense struggled mightily in the second half and a lot of that was due to Tucker's struggles and injuries. When he was right, though, they were an offensive juggernaut. More than anything, the Cubs need to show that they are willing to flex their financial might. They did not rank in the top 10 in payroll last season and projections have them around 14th heading into next year right now. This is unacceptable, especially watching the way the Dodgers have balanced player development with mega-market spending. Bringing Tucker back on a monster contract sends signals that Cubs ownership is done operating as a middle-market team.

Again, though, this won't happen.

R.J. Anderson: I'll say the Phillies. They received terrible corner-outfield play last season and they could lose a key member or two of their lineup this offseason, depending on what happens with Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto's free agency. Add in how Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are now nearing their mid-30s and the Phillies could really benefit from adding a younger, dynamic outfield talent to the roster.

Dayn Perry: I have to agree with the Phillies. As noted, corner outfield production is a serious need and it's not hard to squint and see the Phillies' championship window closing in the next season or two without a splash long-term addition like this one. As well, that Philly lineup has some soft spots in it that Tucker would address directly. I don't expect this will happen, but it would be a wise move for Dave Dombrowski and the Phils as they try to run down the belt and the title in 2026.

Mike Axisa: I was going to say the Phillies as well, so for the sake of variety, I'll go with the Yankees. They have a lot of offense potentially walking out the door in Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, and even if they re-sign those two, I don't think you can expect them to do that again. The 2025 season was close to best case scenario for both guys. The Yankees need a big bat and Tucker fits very well given his contact skills and Yankee Stadium-friendly lefty pull power.

Also, Aaron Judge will turn 34 in April. How much longer will he be the best hitter in the world? Tucker, who will turn only 29 in January, would give New York a lineup anchor once Judge enters his decline phase. The Yankees are at a place on the win curve where every win they add to roster increases their 2026 AL East/Wild Card Series bye odds significantly. Tucker is a difference-maker in the short-term and a needed lineup centerpiece long-term.