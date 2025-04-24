Throughout the season, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed the slow starts of the Braves and Orioles. This week we're going to tackle the ninth inning.

Who is the best closer in baseball?

Mike Axisa: All the guys who have held the "best closer in baseball" title the last few years have struggled this season. Emmanuel Clase, Edwin Díaz, Devin Williams, etc. Given the nature of the position, where every appearance is a game-on-the-line outing, banking on track record isn't always the best move. That can cost you games right now. I'm going to say Mason Miller. It's elite, top-of-the-scale bat-missing stuff, and that's what I want in the late innings. No balls in play. He was one of the best closers in the game last year it seems like he's taken another step this year, particularly with his strike-throwing. With all due respect to the veteran closers who've been there and done that, Miller is the guy I trust most right now.

R.J. Anderson: If I had to choose one reliever to close out an important game right this minute? I'd go with Mason Miller. He's been incredible this season, and whenever I watch him I'm left wondering how anyone makes good contact against him. (I suppose the answer is that they don't.) The other option I had in mind was Emmanuel Clase. He's experienced some turbulence dating back to last postseason, but his track record is staggering and I'm sure he'll right the ship. Give me Miller or Clase and I feel great about my chances of locking in a win.

Matt Snyder: Any other position right now and I'd probably just roll with whoever was the best last year and that's Emmanuel Clase. But relievers are so volatile not only on a yearly basis, but sometimes monthly or even weekly. Remember, Clase was good but not close to the best in 2023 and he was close to the best in 2022. Maybe it's an off year? Right now, I'm inclined to just ride the wave with Robert Suarez. He's already appeared 10 times and hasn't slipped up even once. His stuff looks amazing, his command is the best it has ever been and he's missing bats at a much higher rate than last season.

Dayn Perry: Based on this year's performance to date and with an eye toward near-term projection, I'll go with Robert Suarez of the Padres. He's yet to allow a run while striking out 13 batters against two walks in 11 innings of work. He's in the 94th percentile in K%, and he gets good extension that helps his already blazing fastball (he's averaging 98.4 mph with it) play up. He's been tremendous so far, and he figures to keep it up. Plus, Mason Miller was already taken.