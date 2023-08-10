Throughout the season the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed contenders that needed to do more at the trade deadline. This week we're going to tackle the AL West.

Will the Astros or Rangers win the AL West?

Dayn Perry: As great of a story as the Rangers have been, I have to lean Astros here. Rotation depth has been their big weakness this season thanks to injuries, but they're in a much better spot. That's because they added Justin Verlander leading up to the recent deadline, and José Urquidy just returned from the IL. As well, the recent injury to Josh Jung hits the Rangers hard. I think both teams make the playoffs but Houston closes the gap and takes over in the division.

R.J. Anderson: For diversity's sake, I'm going to stick with the Rangers. They've maintained the majors' best run differential, even with the Rays and Braves authoring incredible stretches of their own. I do agree the Astros are better positioned now than they were a few weeks ago. I would argue that the same is true of Texas -- even with Josh Jung's injury. Whether or not those improvements cancel out, well, that's why they play the games. I'm looking forward to a fun division race all the same.

Matt Snyder: I'll go Astros. They haven't been right all season and remain within striking distance. I do think it's going to be close and possibly go right down to the wire. Unfortunately the last time they play each other is Sept. 6. Darn. Regardless, I think the Astros have much more upside remaining this season and will outpace the Rangers by the few games they need to.

Mike Axisa: Let the record show I am the only person here to acknowledge the scorching-hot Mariners. Seattle has been awesome in the second half (despite trading their stud closer for spare parts).

Now that I've acknowledged the Mariners, I'm going to say the Rangers. It's hard to bet against the Astros (been there, done that, etc.) but the Rangers have a very strong offense, strong enough to weather Jung's injury, and I like their rotation better. My concern is their middle relief. The Astros have the edge there, though I watched Bruce Bochy manage enough mediocre bullpens expertly with the Giants to know better than to bet against him. I think it will be a very close race right to the final week of the season. I like Texas just a tiny bit better though.