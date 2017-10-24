Believe it or not, the Baby Bomber Yankees have even more top prospects on the way

Saturday night, a surprisingly excellent 2017 season came to an end for the New York Yankees, as they were eliminated from the postseason in Game 7 of the ALCS by the Houston Astros. For the most part fans and analysts saw the Yankees as a fringe contender at best. The team was open about their willingness to take a step back in 2017 for the sake of getting younger.

Instead, the Yankees made it to within one game of the World Series because so many of their young players hit their best case scenario. Aaron Judge smashed a rookie record 52 home runs and was an MVP candidate in his first full MLB season. Gary Sanchez emerged as the best hitting catcher in baseball. Luis Severino shook off his disappointing 2016 season to have a great 2017 season that will earn him third and fourth place Cy Young votes.

Judge is the oldest of those three at 25, and all three are true homegrown Yankees. The Yankees drafted Judge in 2013 and signed both Sanchez and Severino as amateurs out of the Dominican Republic. They're the new faces of the franchise, and here's the thing: the Yankees have more great prospects coming. In fact, all those big trades they made at the deadline last year? Those prospects haven't arrived yet.

Last summer the Yankees traded away four big league veterans for a total of 12 prospects plus veteran reliever Adam Warren, who was in New York's bullpen all season and postseason. Here are the four trades:

Frazier and Heller are the only two of those 12 prospects to reach the big leagues so far. Heller was an up-and-down depth reliever this past season while Frazier got the call when the Yankees were dealing with some injuries at midseason. He later missed time with an oblique injury himself. During his limiting time with the Yankees, Frazier did manage to hit a walk-off home run.

The prizes of last year's trade deadline haul are Frazier, Torres, Sheffield, McKinney, and Tate. The others are depth players and good but not great prospects. Frazier (5th overall in 2013), McKinney (24th overall in 2013), Sheffield (31st overall in 2014), and Tate (4th overall in 2015) are all recent first round picks. Torres received a big $1.7 million bonus out of Venezuela in 2014. They are all top 100 caliber prospects right now, or were within the last 18 months or so.

MLB.com currently ranks Torres as the No. 1 prospect in baseball, and chances are he would've made his MLB debut in 2017 had he not injured his non-throwing elbow sliding into home plate at midseason. The Yankees may not have needed to make the Todd Frazier trade -- Polo was among the players sent to the White Sox in that deal, by the way -- had Torres been healthy. He blew out his elbow sliding into home plate and needed Tommy John surgery, though because it's his non-throwing elbow, there's not much long-term concern. Torres has already resumed swinging a bat as part of his rehab.

Gleyber Torres' Instagram story from today shows him taking swings off a tee. He should be ready for Spring Training. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/lpXjXMMFUe — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) October 17, 2017

Both Tate and McKinney were reclamation projects the Yankees acquired on the cheap -- they received the No. 4 pick in the 2015 draft for a half-season of Beltran in 2016, which tells you were Tate's stock was at the time of the trade -- and have since gotten back on track. Tate threw 83 1/3 innings with a 2.81 ERA at High Class-A and Double-A this season, and is back to looking like a potential frontline starter or high-leverage reliever.

McKinney hit .277/.338/.483 with a career high 16 home runs -- his previous career high was 11 in 2014 -- split between Double-A and Triple-A this season, and he's now in the Arizona Fall League learning first base because the Yankees are trying to figure out how to get his bat in the lineup. Their outfield is full -- the Yankees barely have enough room for Frazier in the outfield as it is -- and first base gives McKinney another option, not that Greg Bird is going anywhere.

Perhaps the biggest success story from last year's trade deadline is Sheffield, a 21-year-old southpaw who threw 93 1/3 innings with a 3.18 ERA at Double-A this season while being three years younger than the average Eastern League player. He's currently making up time lost to an oblique injury in the Arizona Fall League and the reports are glowing.

Scout the other day on Justus Sheffield's opening AFL start: "That was No. 1 starter-type stuff right there." #Yankees — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 12, 2017

Frazier got a taste of the big leagues this summer and is expected to assume a larger role next season, perhaps forcing the Yankees to trade Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury (if they can find a taker). Torres won't unseat Didi Gregorius at shortstop, but neither Chase Headley at third nor Starlin Castro at second should feel comfortable right now. Once Torres is ready, the Yankees are going to make room. Sheffield, Tate, and McKinney are expected to arrive in 2018 as well.

Are all these prospects going to work out? Of course not. That's baseball. Even the most highly regarded prospects have a fairly high attrition rate. The Yankees deserve some benefit of the doubt given their recent player development success though, plus they still have such a deep farm system -- righty Chance Adams and outfielder Estevan Florial are consensus top 100 prospects -- that they don't need all of them to work out. Just a few to supplement the Judge, Sanchez, Severino core.

The Yankees didn't get to within one game of the World Series this season because of last year's trade deadline sell-off. Heck, they would've been even better this season without those trades because they'd still have Miller in their bullpen. The new core that emerged this year and carried the the Yankees to the postseason and the ALCS was homegrown. Starting next year, last season's trade pickups will start becoming a factor as well.