Ben Fisher: Marlin on the Rise

Ben Fisher was Miami’s 21st round pick in 2017.

Ben Fisher is a 6’1”, 215 lb. first baseman from Richmond, Kentucky. Born on November 16th, 1994, he was selected out of Eastern Kentucky University by the Marlins in 2017.

Through his first three college seasons, Fisher hit .284 with 14 homers and 95 RBI in 158 contests, then in his senior season, he hit .363/.455/.762 in 56 games with a nationwide-high 25 homers and 72 RBI. The sharp uptick in his offensive production, although hardly unprecedented in a college player’s senior season, precipitated a correlating uptick in Fisher’s draft stock. It took him from a probably free agent signing somewhere to a 21st round pick, 629th off the board.

After his selection, Fisher reported to Batavia in the short-season-A New York-Penn League. In 33 games, Fisher hit .190/.266/.230 with a home run and eight RBI, with 28 strikeouts. On July 2nd, in a 3-1 loss to the State College Spikes, he went three-for-four with an RBI in one of five multi-hit games that Fisher collected in his time with the Muckdogs. His offensive output, hardly the stuff of legends, landed him in the Gulf Coast instructional league with the GCL Marlins, where he slashed a more respectable .268/.375/.341 in 12 games. On the defensive side of the diamond, Fisher racked up a .983 fielding percentage over his 45 minor league appearances, making seven errors in 414 total chances.

Look for Fisher to rejoin the Muckdogs for the 2018 season.