Benches clear following minor-league game due to unwritten rules about bunting

Let's gather for the latest iteration of baseball players taking themselves far too seriously. This version stars some Double-A players!

The scene was as follows. Thanks in part to Rico Garcia's fine work on the hill, the Hartford Yard Goats had a combined no-hitter going in the ninth. Two outs away from the no-no, Yard Goats closer Ben Bowden went to work against Matt Lipka of the Trenton Thunder. Lipka broke up the no-no by laying one down.

Here is the bunt that broke up the @GoYardGoats no-hit bid in the 9th. What does Hartford starter Rico Garcia think of it? 👉 https://t.co/JKJTmZDBEb pic.twitter.com/24r6ZHwEj4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 5, 2019

Uh oh. How dare he. I believe the written part of the unwritten rule is as follows:

Thou shalt not bunt in order to break up a no-hitter, whether individual or combined.

Don't ask me how I found it, since it is, in fact, an unwritten rule. The violation was not lost on the Yard Goats, who grabbed their torches and pitchforks for the occasion.

YARD GOATS WIN! The end of the game almost had fireworks… pic.twitter.com/2r6SgHELbu — Ricky Milliner (@Milliner06) June 5, 2019

Yep, the benches cleared. There was a fight because a player bunted for a hit.

From a baseball perspective, Lipka got on base with his team down three in the ninth inning. One more baserunner and a home run ties it. He was trying to help his team and did a good job of it. Once he was on, the tying run was on deck.

From a human being perspective, get a life, triggered Yard Goats players. It continues to amaze me how players who fancy themselves tough get their feelings so easily hurt during baseball games. A player was trying to help his team win, but he's supposed to see a "0" on the scoreboard in the "H" column and then realize he's not allowed to bunt, lest the feelings of the opposing team be harmed? C'mon.

You are professionals. If you don't want a player to bunt for a hit, defend it better. Record the out. Quit crying. Get tough.

Also, it was a combined no-hitter! The starter wasn't even in the game anymore. Good lord, get over yourselves.

I look forward to covering this again next time it happens. In the meantime, you can tell me how tough you are due to your feelings being hurt by a bunt on Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS).