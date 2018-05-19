Benches clear in Cubs-Reds after Javier Baez strikeout leads to 'Lion King' roar

The Reds on Saturday nipped the Cubs in 11 innings (CIN 5, CHC 4) in the first game of their doubleheader in Cincinnati. Scooter Gennett had two hits and drove in a pair for the victors, and Billy Hamilton sealed with a walk-off, bases-loaded walk.

The big story, however, was the benches-clearing near-brawl that took place after Amir Garrett struck out Javier Baez to end the top of the seventh. Here's a look ...

Amir Garrett strikes out Javy Baez, words are exchanged, then the Reds & Cubs benches clear.



Spirited baseball! Fortunately, no punches were thrown, so let's file this under "no big deal."

After the game, Baez said Garrett might have been taking particular joy in the strikeout because Baez hit a grand slam off him last season. As for his manager, Joe Maddon, he had this to say ...

Maddon on A.Garrett's reax to Baez K ahead of 50-man scrum: "He let out a Lion's King type of roar. The Lion King should be reserved for Broadway or a movie theater." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) May 19, 2018

It'll be these same two teams in the Saturday nightcap, so we'll have to see whether any of these percolating hostilities spill over. Mixed metaphor, for the people.