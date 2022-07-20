The day after MLB's All-Star Game is not the greatest sports day on the calendar. There's one WNBA game tonight, and you don't want my betting advice on it. There was once a time when betting the WNBA was easy, but those days are no more, and I no longer have the same handle on it that I do other sports.

So for today's newsletter, we're sticking with MLB futures. I have three bets for you: two division winners and a team to make the playoffs. I also have some golf props for this weekend's 3M Open in Minnesota. Before we get to them, let's catch up on all the happenings on the worst sports day of the year.

Now let's look into our crystal ball.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

The Pick: Phillies to make the NL Playoffs (-110)

There is value on the Phillies to win the NL East at +2800, but it's a long shot for a reason. The Phillies still need to get through both the Mets and Braves. I can see one of them fading down the stretch, but it's hard to imagine it happening to both.

Still, while the Phillies aren't likely to win the division, the playoffs are still in reach. Philadelphia is currently tied with St. Louis for the final wild-card spot in the National League, but my numbers suggest that the Phillies are stronger overall and better equipped to maintain their performance over the final months.

When it comes to late-season additions, while it's hard to predict who will add what at the trade deadline, the Phillies are likely to get Bryce Harper back from a broken thumb in August. It's hard to imagine a hitter available on the block that St. Louis can add with that kind of impact. There's also the possibility Nick Castellanos recovers from a terrible start to the season to add even more juice to the Phillies lineup.

💰The Picks

⚾ More MLB Futures

The Pick: White Sox to win AL Central (+130) -- If you took the Twins to win the AL Central at +525 with me before the season, this is a small hedge, but even if you didn't, there's value on the White Sox at this price. Chicago is only 46-46 at the break and has dealt with sub-par performance and injury in the first half, but seemed to turn a corner entering the All-Star break. After losing five of their first six against the Twins, the White Sox took three of four in Minnesota to close the first half and the gap to three games.

The primary reason for this turnaround is the offense decided to show up. The White Sox are finally hitting for power, and when you put that lineup behind what remains the best starting rotation in the division, this team becomes dangerous. There's still ground to make up, and injuries could happen, but the Sox are typically aggressive at the trade deadline, and it wouldn't be a shock to see them address a few needs to help make a final push.

The Pick: Cardinals to win NL Central (+150) -- Again, we took the Brewers to win the division to start the season, so this is another slight hedge, but it's an excellent value on its own. While I don't back the Cardinals in their battle with the Phillies for a wild card spot, the NL Central isn't entirely out of reach.

St. Louis has struggled against good teams this season, going 23-31 against teams with a winning record. The Brewers aren't much better at 23-26. Where St. Louis has thrived is within its division, where it's gone 24-14. The Brewers have done well too, going 28-19. The Cardinals have played nine fewer games against division opponents than Milwaukee. St. Louis has 31 games left against the Cubs, Pirates and Reds -- all three of which will sell anything usable by the deadline. The Brewers only have 22 games left against those teams and plenty of other games against teams fighting for playoff spots of their own. The schedule alone could make all the difference for St. Louis.

🏌 3M Open Top 10s

The events the week after a major -- particularly one on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean -- don't have the depth of field that most PGA events do, and the 3M Open this weekend is no different. It's not great for television ratings, but it often proves to be a great time to find value on normally overlooked golfers. That's the case this weekend, as we're betting each of these gentlemen to finish in the top 10.