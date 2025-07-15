The biggest stars on the diamond take the field on Tuesday for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta, with first pitch set for 8 p.m. ET. The American League has dominated recent Midsummer Classics, including winning 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games in the American League vs. National League battle. With the 2025 MLB All-Star Game being one of the only sporting events in action on Tuesday, July 15, as the top betting sites are offering sportsbook promos for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game 2025. We have all the details on the promos, as well as an MLB All-Star Game preview, so you can figure out how to bet the MLB All-Star Game and where to bet the MLB All-Star Game.

Where to bet on the MLB All-Star Game

Betting on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

It's hard to imagine, given recent results, that less than 30 years ago, the National League dominated the All-Star Game series. The National League had a 40-26-1 record over the first 67 MLB All-Star Games, but since 1997, the American League is 22-4-1 over the last 27 Midsummer Classics for an .846 win percentage. However, the National League behind starting pitcher Paul Skenes is the -119 favorite, while the American League is the -102 underdog on DraftKings. The over/under is 7 runs, and the Under has hit in five of the last seven MLB All-Star Games.

There are plenty of MLB player props available for MLB betting on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game as well. Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Francisco Lindor are all in the starting lineup and will be popular options for MLB player props such as hits, home runs and total bases. Ohtani is looking to go back-to-back years with a home run, and you can play him at +600 odds at Caesars Sportsbook to go yard.

Gleyber Torres will lead the game off for the American League in Atlanta as one of three Tigers hitters in the AL starting lineup, along with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal starting on the mound. There have been six leadoff home runs in All-Star Game history, and Torres has +2800 odds (risk $100 to win $2800) on DraftKings to become the seventh player to achieve that feat.

Various sportsbooks are offering creative ways to make 2025 MLB All-Star Game bets, including FanDuel offering first-inning bets on Skenes and Skubal on the mound, even combining their total strikeouts for the opening frame. Both Skenes and Skubal pitched in last year's All-Star Game, but neither recorded a strikeout, as something to be aware of when making 2025 All-Star Game bets.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming by betting within their means and not chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer resources and tools to assist with this like time and wager limits, timeouts and more. National resources available include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.