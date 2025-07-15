The Midsummer Classic is finally upon us as the top players in the American and National Leagues face off for bragging rights in the 95th MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Interested in MLB betting? You're in luck, as the top betting sites are offering sportsbook promos for Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game 2025. We have all the details on the promos, as well as an MLB All-Star Game preview so you can figure out how to bet the MLB All-Star Game and where to bet the MLB All-Star Game.

Betting on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game may as well be called the American League Classic at this point. The AL Squad has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, and 22 of the last 27 since 1997. After dropping the 2023 game 3-2 in Seattle, the AL responded with a 5-3 win in Texas last year when Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran took home MVP honors.

As always, the rosters are loaded with talent. Dodgers DH/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge earned the most votes in their respective leagues, and other stars to get voted into the starting lineups include Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads MLB in home runs, and Cubs outfielders Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, both of whom have strong MVP cases in the National League.

The American League side will be managed by Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, while Dodgers manager Dave Roberts leads the National League squad. The Tigers, who have the best record in baseball, are sending the most players to the All-Star Game of any team in baseball this year with six, including three members the starting lineup in Javier Baez, Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres. Additionally, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) is the American League's starting pitcher after a Triple Crown Cy Young season last year. The National League turns to Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA) for the second year in a row.

The National League opened as slight -112 favorites at DraftKings, while the American League was -108 but now both sides are -110 on the money line (wager $110 to win $100). Ohtani is the favorite to win All-Star Game MVP honors at +550, while Judge is right behind him at +600. Crow-Armstrong, Ronald Acuna Jr. (+1000) and Raleigh (+1100) round out the top five in that betting market.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming by betting within their means and not chasing losses. Sportsbooks offer resources and tools to assist with this like time and wager limits, timeouts and more. National resources available include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.