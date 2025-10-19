The Seattle Mariners can clinch a spot in the 2025 World Series if they keep their road success against the Toronto Blue Jays going with Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday, Oct. 19. The Blue Jays were able to win two games in Seattle to ensure the series returned north of the border for at least one more contest but the Mariners have the edge after taking Game 5 thanks to Eugenio Suarez's go-ahead grand slam. Here's a look at where sports fans interested in MLB betting can wager on Mariners vs. Blue Jays in Game 6.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB Playoffs



Best MLB bets for Sunday, Oct. 19

Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) gets the nod for Seattle in Sunday's contest. Gilbert pitched in Game 2 of this series but only went three innings, giving up three runs on five hits. The Blue Jays are rolling with Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA), who only lasted four innings in Game 2 and allowed five runs.

The Mariners have gotten excellent production from Suarez and Josh Naylor, two players they acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the MLB trade deadline. Suarez is hitting .316 in the ALCS with two home runs and six RBI while Naylor is hitting .412 with two home runs and three RBI. On the Toronto side, the Blue Jays are optimistic about George Springer being able to suit up for Game 6 as he battles a knee injury. Springer is hitting .256 this postseason for the AL's No. 1 seed.

The SportsLine Projection Model sees the Mariners winning in 51% of simulations as +105 underdogs, receiving a "B" grade from the model.

Responsible gaming

