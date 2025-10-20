We have officially arrived at the two best words in sports on the diamond on Monday, Oct. 20; Game 7. The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays face off for the right to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series when they play in the finale of the ALCS at Rogers Centre. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Best Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 7 bets

George Kirby (10-8. 4.21 ERA), who pitched brilliantly in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Tigers, gets the nod for Seattle in Game 7 of this series. Kirby struggled against the Blue Jays in Game 3, allowing eight runs on eight hits in four innings. Toronto is rolling with Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA), who was excellent in the Game 3 win. He allowed just two runs in six innings while striking out eight.

The Mariners are hoping to lean on Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez offensively in this do-or-die contest. Raleigh leads the team this postseason with four home runs, while Naylor and Suarez have combined for six home runs and 12 RBI in the playoffs. Both were acquired at the deadline from the Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays have come alive offensively, scoring 29 runs in the last four games after managing just four in the first two contests. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been Toronto's best player in the playoffs, hitting .462 with six home runs and 12 RBI. The Blue Jays got George Springer back for Game 6 and he's set to play in Game 7 as well. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the road team in this one, as it has Seattle winning in 53% of simulations to advance to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

