The Los Angeles Dodgers are a win away from returning to the World Series as they lead the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in the NLCS, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners square off in a pivotal Game 5 on Friday night with the series tied at 2-2. Game 5 of the ALCS begins at 6:08 p.m. ET and Game 4 of the NLCS is at 8:38 p.m. ET.

Best MLB bets for Friday, Oct. 17

The road team has won every game of this wacky ALCS so far, with the Mariners taking a 2-0 lead in Toronto before the Blue Jays took Games 3 and 4 in Seattle. The series remains in Seattle for Friday's Game 5, and the winner will head back to Toronto needing just one win to clinch the pennant. The Jays' bats have been hot the last two games, knocking Mariners pitching around for 21 runs over that stretch. Kevin Gausman, who allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in Game 1, will look to avenge that loss when he gets the ball for the Blue Jays in Game 5. Bryce Miller, who gave up one run in six innings in Game 1, starts for Seattle. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, sees the Mariners leaving this one with their first home win of the series as Seattle wins in 56% of simulations.

The Dodgers have dominated this NLCS from the very start, getting elite starting pitching performances from some big-name arms. Blake Snell set the tone with eight scoreless innings in Game 1, Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game with just one run allowed in Game 2 and Tyler Glasnow and the bullpen allowed one run in a 3-1 win in Game 3. The Brewers season is on the line, and they will face Shohei Ohtani, who gets the nod for the Dodgers after last allowing three runs in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. It's an all-hands-on-deck game for Milwaukee, which is expected to have essentially a bullpen game to try and lengthen this series. The model has the Brewers winning in 50% of simulations at plus money.

