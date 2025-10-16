The Los Angeles Dodgers return home with a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS when those two foes face off in Game 3 at 6:06 p.m. ET, while the Toronto Blue Jays will look to even things at 2-2 when they take on the Seattle Mariners at 8:33 p.m. ET. Those interested in MLB betting have plenty of promotions at the top sportsbooks to choose from for both of Thursday's playoff games.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB Playoffs

Best MLB bets for Thursday, Oct. 16

The Dodgers took it to the Brewers in Milwaukee and have three chances at home to clinch another NL pennant. Yoshinobu Yamamoto dazzled with a complete game in Game 2 after Blake Snell pitched eight scoreless innings in Game 1. The Dodgers haven't lit up the box score with just seven runs across the first two games of the NLCS, but the Brewers have just two total runs this series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, does like Milwaukee to keep things close as the Brewers cover +1.5 in nearly 70% of simulations.

The Blue Jays looked shellshocked after falling behind 2-0 to the Mariners in Toronto, but they returned serve on Wednesday, beating Seattle 13-4 at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners needed a big start from George Kirby, who couldn't deliver as the Jays jumped all over him and the rest of Seattle's pitching with five home runs from five different players, including stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Alejandro Kirk. The Mariners will hand the ball to Luis Castillo on Thursday. Castillo pitched six scoreless innings in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers between a Game 2 start and Game 5 relief appearance. He'll be opposed by the legendary Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner who is set to make his first start in roughly a month after an injury-plagued first season with the Blue Jays. The SportsLine Projection Model's top play for this game is the Mariners winning outright, which they do in 59% of the simulations.

Responsible gaming

Sportsbooks take responsible gaming very seriously, and they offer tools and resources for bettors to utilize like different timeout options as well as various gaming limits, like time and deposit limits. BetMGM and DraftKings also have live chat features for users, and all sportsbooks have contact information for different helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).