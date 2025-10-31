The Blue Jays needed just one win in Los Angeles to ensure the series returned to Toronto and they ended up winning two games, setting up a World Series clinching opportunity in Game 6 on Friday night. The Dodgers' bats went cold in Games 4 and 5, mustering just three runs after winning Game 3 in 18 innings on Monday. If Los Angeles is going to win its second straight World Series title, it will need to sweep the Jays in Toronto in Games 6 and 7 on Friday and Saturday. For those interested in MLB betting, here's a look at the best promotions available at the top sportsbooks ahead of Game 6 on Friday.

Best MLB World Series bets for Game 6

The Dodgers got a needed split in Toronto to open the series, but that won't be good enough during this trip north of the border. The Blue Jays won Game 5 6-1 to take a crucial 3-2 series lead. Teams that win Game 5 when a best-of-7 series is tied win the series more times than not, but we saw the opposite of that in the ALCS as the Mariners won Game 5 before Toronto won Games 6 and 7 to advance to the World Series.

The biggest question lies with the Dodgers' bats, which have gone extremely cold the last two games. Los Angeles won a Game 3 thriller in 18 innings on Monday thanks to a Freddie Freeman walkoff home run, but the Dodgers scored three runs since as Toronto's arms, especially rookie Trey Yesavage in Game 5, shut down the star-studded lineup. The Blue Jays have been able to put up crooked numbers late in their three wins, scoring nine runs in the sixth inning in Game 1, four in the seventh inning of Game 4 and two in the seventh inning of Game 5. Los Angeles' arms, which allowed a whopping four runs in the NCLS, haven't been able to halt Toronto rallies so far this series.

Each team will send its top starter to the mound for Game 6 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto goes for the Dodgers against Kevin Gausman. Yamamoto is 3-1 this postseason with a dazzling 1.57 ERA and he's pitched complete games in each of his last two starts, including Game 2 in Toronto. Gausman pitched into the seventh inning of Game 2 in his longest start of the postseason, but he was tagged with the loss as he allowed three runs thanks to two homers. He has a 2.55 ERA in five appearances (four starts) this postseason.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is all-in on the Blue Jays to close this series out in Game 6 at home, as Toronto wins in 52% of simulations at plus odds, good for an 'A' grade.

Responsible gaming

