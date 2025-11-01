Who doesn't love Game 7s in sports? After a wild finish to Game 6 on Friday, that's what we've got in store on Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Toronto Blue Jays for the final game of the 2025 MLB season, with the winner taking home the World Series title. The Dodgers are looking for their second consecutive championship while the Blue Jays are aiming to win their first title since 1993. Yoshinobu Yamamoto continued his stellar postseason run with six innings of one-run ball on Friday to help L.A. force this winner-take-all clash Saturday night.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB World Series



Best MLB World Series bets for Game 7

If Game 6 is any indication, we may be in store for a classic in Game 7. Friday's game ended in wild fashion. The Blue Jays thought they had a run scored to make it 3-2, but an Addison Barger extra-base hit was ruled a ground-rule double as the ball got wedged under the outfield wall. That resulted in runners on second and third with no outs, and Los Angeles then turned to presumed Game 7 starter Tyler Glasnow to get out of the jam. Glasnow needed just three pitches to do so, getting a weak infield flyout from Ernie Clement before Andres Gimenez flew out to Enrique Hernandez in left field, who also doubled off Barger at second base to end the game.

With Glasnow coming in for the ninth, Shohei Ohtani will start Game 7 for the Dodgers after pitching six innings and allowing four runs in a Game 4 loss. The Blue Jays will start three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer, who allowed three runs in less than five innings in Game 3, which L.A. won in 18 innings. Scherzer notably started the last World Series Game 7 back in 2019 with the Washington Nationals, which his team won.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has issued its final top play of the 2025 season, and it's the Blue Jays covering the +1.5 run line, as that occurs in 65% of simulations for a 'B' grade.

Responsible gaming

