The 2025 Home Run Derby will take place Monday, July 14, at Truist Park in Atlanta as part of the build-up to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez won last year's competition, hitting 14 home runs in the final to defeat Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. Neither player is in this year's field, which means we will see a new Home Run Derby champion for the fifth consecutive year.

The top four competitors after the first round will advance to the knockout stage, which will pit batters against each other in head-to-head matchups in a bracket based on how they did in the first round. Batters have three minutes, or 40 pitches, to hit as many home runs as possible. They have one 30-second timeout to use. In the final round, batters have two minutes or 27 pitches to hit as many home runs as possible.

Mariners star Cal Raleigh, who has broken out this season with 38 home runs before the break, is a +295 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the event. Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz, who actually has the least home runs of anyone in the field, is second at +330. This is because Cruz's hardest-hit homer of 2025 so far clocked 122.9 mph, the fastest in the field. Matt Olson is replacing Ronald Acuna Jr. as the hometown player, and he's priced at +800. The last time a player from the host team won the Home Run Derby was in 2019, when Bryce Harper took the crown at Nationals Park. Washington does have representation in this year's event with James Wood, who is third behind Raleigh and Cruz to win it all at +450. Rounding out the field are A's outfielder Brent Rooker (+850), Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (+950), Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (+1100) and Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (+1200).

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks offer tools for users to practice responsible gaming, such as setting deposit limits, tracking betting activity, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks provide contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, for those who need additional assistance. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, also have a live chat feature where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7.