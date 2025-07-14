Some of the most powerful hitters in the majors will take center stage on Monday night for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby. There will not be a back-to-back champion, as 2024 winner Teoscar Hernandez is not in the 2025 Home Run Derby field. Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh leads the MLB in home runs (38), and he headlines the 2025 Home Run Derby odds at the top MLB sportsbooks. Raleigh is aiming to become both the first switch-hitter and catcher to win the event, which is being hosted by Truist Park in Atlanta. There are eight players in the field, with the top four home run hitters from the first round advancing to the semifinals, which are seeded based on first-round performance.

Betting on the 2025 Home Run Derby

Raleigh told reporters earlier in the season that he would participate in the Home Run Derby if given the opportunity, and he has kept his word. The star catcher is trying to become the second Mariner to win the Derby, with Ken Griffey Jr. winning it three times. He will have to defeat other big hitters like James Wood (Nationals), Junior Caminero (Rays) and Byron Buxton (Twins).

DraftKings Sportsbook has Raleigh listed as the +295 favorite (risk $100 to win $295), followed by Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz, even though he has the fewest homers in the field (16). Cruz hits the ball harder than anyone in baseball, leading all qualified players in average exit velocity. He is the seventh Pirate to enter the event and the first since Josh Bell in 2019.

Wood (+450) is third on the MLB odds board, joining Bryce Harper and Juan Soto as the three players to represent the Nationals in the Derby since they moved to Washington in 2005. Ronald Acuna Jr. was supposed to be the crowd favorite in Atlanta, but he had to withdraw due to back tightness. He was replaced by teammate Matt Olson, who rounds out the top four in the odds at +800.

Olson is participating in his second Home Run Derby after hitting 23 homers in the first round of the 2021 Derby at Coors Field. He led the majors with 54 homers in 2023 and has the fifth-most in the majors since 2022 (134). The Atlanta native will have more crowd support than anyone else on Monday night, making him an intriguing MLB Home Run Derby pick on sports betting apps.

