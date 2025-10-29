The Toronto Blue Jays recovered well from their 18-inning Game 3 loss by taking Game 4, 6-2, on Tuesday, tying the World Series at two games apiece with the Los Angeles Dodgers and ensuring the series will at least return to Toronto for Game 6. Game 4 was a bit like Game 1, as the contest was tight before the Blue Jays broke it open late. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run home run to give Toronto a 2-1 lead, and the team rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to help put the game away. A massive Game 5 that will put one of these teams just a win away from a title takes place at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 29. For those interested in MLB betting, here's a look at the best promotions available at the top sportsbooks ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday.

Where to bet on 2025 MLB World Series



DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 all offer "bet and get" promotions to new users where, after a first bet of $5 or more, they receive bonus bets. FanDuel and DraftKings each offer $300 in bonus bets, but only if your first bet wins. DraftKings also offers three free months of NBA League Pass with this promotion. As for bet365, the sportsbook offers $200 in bonus bets after a $5 bet, but that bet doesn't need to win or lose in order to claim the bonus bets.

BetMGM has two bonus bet offers for users depending on the state they're in. In most states, bettors can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. In select states, new BetMGM users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer from Fanatics Sportsbook gives out bonus bets across multiple days. New users can get up to $200 in FanCash every day for 10 straight days if they bet at least $1 or more on any market at -500 or longer odds. If any of those bets lose, a user gets their stake back in bonus bets up to $200 each of those 10 days.

The offer from Caesars Sportsbook is different than these other offers as the sportsbook is giving out profit boosts rather than bonus bets. Users get 20 100% profit boosts after they sign up and wager $1 or more.

Best MLB World Series bets for Game 5

The Dodgers allowed six runs on Tuesday, which proved to be too much as their bats had no answer for Shane Bieber and Toronto's bullpen, mustering just two runs. The Jays, like they have all postseason, got big contributions from the likes of Addison Barger and Andres Gimenez, as those two each drove in a run while Los Angeles' lineup went quiet. George Springer missed Game 5 after leaving Game 4 due to injury, and it's unclear if he'll return for Toronto either in Game 5 or when the series returns north of the border for Game 6.

We've got a pitching rematch from Game 1 on tap as rookie Trey Yesevage (2-1, 4.26 ERA this postseason) goes for Toronto against two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA this postseason). Snell allowed five runs in five innings of work, allowing baserunners in what turned into a nine-run sixth inning for Toronto. Yesavage gave up a pair of runs across four innings of work. The Dodgers will look to ride the former Cy Young winner to a key 3-2 series lead, while the Blue Jays again rest their hopes on Yesavage, who is making his fifth postseason start after making just three starts in the regular season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Blue Jays covering in 69% of its simulations and winning outright in 47%.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously, providing users with tools like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures to do so. Some platforms, like BetMGM and DraftKings, have live chat features available for users to get in touch with support 24/7. All sportsbooks have contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for users who need more assistance.