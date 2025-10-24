We're down to the final two teams in the MLB playoff field as the Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. The Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, cruised through the NLCS with a dominating four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. As for the Blue Jays, their path was tougher as they needed seven games to get past the Seattle Mariners. Here's a look at where sports fans interested in MLB betting can wager on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.

Best MLB World Series bets for Game 1

The Dodgers didn't dominate in the regular season like we're used to seeing but they took care of business in the playoffs, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 in the Wild Card Round, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 in the NLDS and then sweeping the Brewers in the NLCS. Los Angeles has been plagued by pitching injuries in recent years, which has caused the team to go to bullpen games in the postseason. That's not the case this year, with Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani all healthy and shutting down opposing hitters.

As for the Jays, the story of their postseason has been the bats. Toronto at least five runs in all four of their ALDS games against the New York Yankees, including 10 or more in Games 1 and 2. The Blue Jays were a bit more boom-or-bust in the ALCS against the Mariners, scoring three or fewer in their three losses and six or more in three of their four wins. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been huge this postseason in terms of big hits and the long ball, and the Jays have gotten enough from their starting pitching to get by as well.

Snell, who pitched eight scoreless innings in Game 1 of the NLCS, starts Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers as he seeks his first World Series ring. The Blue Jays hand the ball to rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage, who is making his fourth start of the playoffs. Yesavage pitched 5 1/3 no-hit innings against the Yankees in the ALDS, and he bounced back from a five-run outing in Game 2 of the ALCS by allowing two runs in 5 2/3 in Game 6 to help force a Game 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, likes the Over here as Over 7.5 runs hits in nearly 65% of model simulations.

