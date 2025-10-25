The Toronto Blue Jays have taken an early lead in the 2025 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-4 win in Game 1 on Friday. Things were locked up tight for most of the game, but Toronto scored a whopping nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take control of the game and start the series off with a big win at home. This was just the second time the Dodgers have lost this postseason, having swept the Wild Card round and NLCS while dropping one game in the NLDS. Here's a look at where sports fans interested in MLB betting can wager on Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series.

Best MLB World Series bets for Game 2

Leadoff walks are often a sign of big innings, but few expected Bo Bichette's leadoff walk off Blake Snell to result in Toronto scoring nine runs in the sixth inning of Game 1. That's what happened, however, as a Bichette walk was followed by more hits, walks and even a hit by pitch, with the biggest damage coming from an Addison Barger grand slam and Alejandro Kirk two-run blast. Shohei Ohtani homered soon after for the Dodgers, but the game was effectively out of reach by that point.

It's a rare loss for a Dodgers side that had dropped just one postseason game entering Friday. It's also a stark contrast from how the NLCS went as Los Angeles allowed four total runs across the four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. As for the Jays, they fell behind 2-0 and 3-2 in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners and didn't have a series lead until they won Game 7 4-3.

Saturday's contest features an intriguing pitching matchup with Yoshinobu Yamamoto facing Kevin Gausman. Yamamoto owns a 2-1 mark on the postseason with a 1.83 ERA, and he pitched a complete game in the NLCS against the Brewers. Gausman is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in the postseason. He's gone 5 2/3 innings in all three of his starts, and he also tossed an inning of scoreless relief in Game 7 of the ALCS.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is backing Over 7.5 runs to be scored on Saturday. The model is projecting these two teams to combine for 9.1 runs in Game 2, helping the Over hit in 63% of simulations.

