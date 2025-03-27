The 2025 MLB Opening Day schedule has arrived, with 14 games taking place. The World Series champion Dodgers already won a pair of games against Chicago in Tokyo last week and will begin their domestic schedule when they host the Tigers on Thursday. Los Angeles is a -165 favorite in the Opening Day MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, which makes the Dodgers the second-heaviest favorite of the day. Seattle is a -170 favorite against the Athletics in a 10:10 p.m. ET start. There are numerous MLB player props and MLB same-game parlays to consider at the top sportsbooks, and SportsLine's proven model can help inform your MLB best bets.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and is on a 32-17 roll on all top-rated MLB picks on the run line dating back to 2023. It just revealed its favorite plays for Thursday to help you extract maximum value. Now, the model has revealed its projections for some of the most-bet MLB player props on Thursday.

Kyle Schwarber Over 0.5 walks (-115)

Schwarber has an Opening Day matchup against Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, which has been a favorable matchup for Philadelphia's slugger in recent years. He has seven walks in 21 plate appearances against Gore, and he should have multiple opportunities against him on Thursday given his spot early in Philadelphia's lineup. The model has Schwarber recording a walk in 66% of simulations, while this line at DraftKings Sportsbook suggests he walks just over 50% of the time.

Luis Severino Over 1.5 walks (-135)

The Athletics will have a new Opening Day starter on the mound this season after signing Severino to a three-year contract in December. He posted a 3.91 ERA across 31 starts for the Mets last season, but he walked at least two batters in 21 of 34 starts (including postseason). His command issues were particularly evident early in the season, as he walked two-plus batters in eight of his first 10 outings. The Mariners ranked fourth in the majors in walks per game last season, and the model has Severino finishing with two walks in his first start with the Athletics. DraftKings is currently offering the best price at -135 odds.

Mike Trout O1.5 hits + runs + RBIs (-115)

Trout is looking to move on from an injury-plagued 2024 season, as he was limited to just 29 games after tearing the meniscus in his left knee. He has not played a full-length season since 2019, but he is still one of the elite players in the MLB when he is healthy. Trout is facing an exciting rookie pitcher in Sean Burke, who had a 1.42 ERA in four September appearances last season. However, Burke had a 6.75 ERA in spring training, and the model has Trout finishing with 2.4 HRR on Thursday evening to provide value on this line at BetMGM.

Brice Turang Over 0.5 stolen bases (+320)

The 25-year-old missed more than a week of spring training due to a shoulder injury, but he is considered a "full go" for the season opener. Turang is the reigning Platinum Glove winner in the National League for his work at second base, and he ranked third in baseball with 50 stolen bases. He is facing Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who allowed opposing base runners to go 23 of 27 on stolen-base attempts last season. The model sets this line closer to +280, creating value on this line at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want more MLB picks for Opening Day?

You've seen the model's MLB prop picks for the most popular props on Thursday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.