The Milwaukee Brewers currently have the best record in baseball at 90-58, but they've been limping a bit toward the finish line. They've gone 11-13 over their past 24 games and are just two games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for home-field advantage throughout the entire postseason. Milwaukee snapped a three-game losing skid on Friday with an 8-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The two NL Central foes will square off once again in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 13, with first pitch set for 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Those interested in MLB betting at the top sportsbooks can get the latest Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, predictions and player props from the SportsLine Inside the Lines team, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

It's a battle of power arms here, with rookie Jacob Misiorowski (5-2, 4.09 ERA) getting the nod for the Brewers while the Cardinals are sending out Sonny Gray (13-8, 4.45 ERA). Gray leads St. Louis' starting rotation with 9.8 K/9 (strikeouts per nine innings), while Misiorowski is tops among Milwaukee SPs with 12.6 K/9.

Despite these strikeout artists facing off, their strikeout props may be a little lower than expected at FanDuel Sportsbook. Misiorowski's is at 6.5 (Over -104, Under -128), while Gray's is listed at 5.5 (Over +100, Under -132). The SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model has graded Gray's Over at 4.5 stars (out of 5), thanks to a projection of 6.3 strikeouts for this contest.

Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras has the shortest odds to leave the yard on Saturday night at +400, followed by Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio at +420. Andrew Vaughn and Lars Nootbaar are tied for the third-lowest odds at +440, followed by Christian Yelich and Alec Burleson at +480 each.

Here are the Inside the Lines team's picks for Cardinals vs. Brewers on Saturday:

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS AT MILWAUKEE BREWERS | 9/13 | 8:15 PM ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers -164

Milwaukee wins in 68% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+133)

Milwaukee covers in 43% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5 (-119)

The Over hits in 55.1% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.7, Cardinals 3.6