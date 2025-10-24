The 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays begins on Friday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The Blue Jays will host games 1 and 2, followed by the next three in Los Angeles, and the last two in Toronto next weekend if the series makes it that far. The Dodgers are 9-1 in the MLB playoffs after dismantling the Milwaukee Brewers in four games to win the National League Championship Series. The Blue Jays rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win Game 7 over the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, so be sure to check out some of the top online sportsbook promos before you place any World Series bets.

Here are the best sportsbook promos you can get for the World Series

DraftKings is offering new users $300 in bonus bets with an initial winning wager of $5 or more + three months of NBA League Pass, while FanDuel is providing new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Claim those sportsbook promos or any of the other offers available before betting Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the World Series.

Where to bet on the 2025 World Series



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for the World Series

DraftKings customers have access to World Series promotions, including:

25% SGP Profit Boost each game

Player Props 30% Boost

FanDuel promotions for the World Series

FanDuel is offering these promotions for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers:

30% Profit Boost for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

bet365 promotions for the World Series

bet365 is offering the following promos for Dodgers-Blue Jays:

5 Run Early Payout (Get paid out early if your team goes up by 5)

BetMGM promotions for the World Series

BetMGM is offering the following promos for Los Angeles vs. Toronto:

No Sweat SGP Token

Caesars promotions for the World Series

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for Blue Jays-Dodgers:

$575,000 Fastball Fortune: Win a share if a no-hitter is thrown by placing qualifying parlays

Fanatics promotions for the World Series

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Toronto vs. Los Angeles betting, including:

Claim up to $2,000 in bonuses ahead of the MLB World Series

Responsible gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.