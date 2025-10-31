The Friday sports schedule features Game 6 of the World Series and three college football games, giving new users a chance to claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, offering $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The Blue Jays can close out the World Series at home, with first pitch set for 8 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

World Series Game 6 betting preview

Toronto's previous World Series titles came in 1992 and 1993, and it has a chance to win another title on Friday night. The Blue Jays recovered from an 18-inning loss in Game 3 with back-to-back road wins in Games 4 and 5 to take a 3-2 series lead. They are facing Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who allowed one run and four hits in a complete-game win in Game 2. Right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.55 ERA) will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, who are +125 underdogs. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Friday college football betting preview

No. 25 Memphis is the lone top-25 team in action on Friday night, as it travels to Rice at 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are projected to be the 12th seed in the College Football Playoff with a conference title after taking over the driver's seat with a 34-31 win over South Florida last week. They are 13.5-point road favorites against Rice, which snapped a three-game losing streak with a double-overtime win against UConn last week. Other college football games on Friday are Syracuse (-2.5) vs. North Carolina and Louisiana Tech (-16.5) vs. Sam Houston. Get $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.