We've got a rematch of last year's World Series beginning Friday night as the New York Yankees head out west to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers won it all last year after defeating the Yankees in five games. New York in particular looks different heading into this matchup after the offseason additions of Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger along with the subtraction of Juan Soto and losing Gerrit Cole for the year due to Tommy John surgery. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions

Yankees-Dodgers on Friday, May 30

The reigning pennant winners are among the best teams in baseball once again in 2025. The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a record of 35-20, and they've won nine of their last 10 games. The Dodgers, meanwhile, sit atop the NL West, which is one of two divisions in baseball with at least three 30-game winners, at 34-22.

The last time we saw these two historic franchises face off, Freddie Freeman was launching homers off a bum ankle, including a walk-off grand slam in Game 1, en route to World Series MVP honors, while New York took just a single game from Los Angeles. The Game 5 clincher saw the Yankees blow a 5-0 lead after allowing five runs in the fifth inning after defensive miscues from Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Cole. New York did rebound to take the lead in the sixth inning, but two sacrifice flies in the eighth gave L.A. the lead and ultimately the franchise's eighth World Series title.

The Yankees did not have Fried, one of their prized offseason additions, last year, and he gets the start for New York in Los Angeles while the Dodgers counter with Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

Fried has been incredible in his first year in the Bronx with a 7-0 record, a lowly 1.29 ERA and a sub-1.000 WHIP in 11 starts, 10 of which the Yankees have won. The veteran southpaw has plenty of familiarity with the Dodgers, having spent the first eight years of his career in the National League with the Atlanta Braves. He faced them twice in 2024, going 0-2 while allowing seven earned runs in 13 innings. As for Gonsolin, this will be his sixth start of the year as he's back in the Dodgers' rotation after missing all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has a 4.68 ERA across 25 innings, and he allowed eight total runs in his last two starts against the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels.

Both lineups feature no shortage of star power, as Judge is the runaway favorite for AL MVP while Shohei Ohtani is the betting favorite in the National League. Ohtani leads all of baseball with 20 home runs, and Judge isn't far behind with 18. Judge is leading MLB in batting average (.391), on-base percentage (.488) and slugging percentage (.739), all of which would be career-high marks for the Yankees captain. Goldschmidt, a former MVP, has an OPS just under .900 in a resurgent first season in New York, while Dodgers stars Will Smith (.975 OPS), Teoscar Hernandez (.901 OPS) and last fall's Yankee killer Freeman (1.044 OPS) are all terrorizing opposing pitchers through the first two months of 2025.

