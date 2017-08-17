'Big Papi Way' next to Fenway? 'Haunted' Red Sox want to rename Yawkey Way

Anyone who has ever visited Fenway Park knows that it is flanked by Yawkey Way, a street that before, during and after Red Sox games turns into a heavily pedestrian-trafficked area, full of bars, restaurants, food/drink stands, apparel stores and more. It's been a fixture for quite a while.

Some might not know that it's named after former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, however, and his legacy includes being the last major-league owner to integrate his team. The Red Sox sat by for 12 years while every other baseball team signed a black player before doing so.

In light of this, current Red Sox owner John Henry told the Boston Herald that he is "haunted" by this legacy and would like to lead an effort to rename Yawkey Way.

"The Red Sox don't control the naming or renaming of streets," Henry said. "But for me, personally, the street name has always been a consistent reminder that it is our job to ensure the Red Sox are not just multi-cultural, but stand for as many of the right things in our community as we can – particularly in our African-American community and in the Dominican community that has embraced us so fully. The Red Sox Foundation and other organizations the Sox created such as Home Base have accomplished a lot over the last 15 years, but I am still haunted by what went on here a long time before we arrived."

Henry said a lot more, so for those interested definitely hop over to bostonherald.com.

One item of particular interest?

Henry would like to rename the street either "David Ortiz Way" or "Big Papi Way." A nearby street was already renamed "David Ortiz Drive" when the Red Sox retired Ortiz's No. 34 in June.

It's not up to Henry, as he pointed out multiple times, because it's a city street. Still, the Red Sox are a huge part of Boston and Ortiz is an icon there. It'll be interesting to see how this one unfolds.

What say you, Red Sox fans?