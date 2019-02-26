Biggest MLB contracts in history: How Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado deals rank all-time

The Manny Machado free agency tour wasn't the only thing to result in a record-breaking contract this MLB offseason.

With news of Machado's 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres still visible in the rearview mirror, the Colorado Rockies made their own star infielder, Nolan Arenado, an even richer man in terms of average salary per season, reportedly striking an eight-year extension worth $260 million on Tuesday.

In dishing out dollars to Machado and Arenado, not only have the Padres and Rockies brought life to a slow-dragging MLB offseason, but they boosted pressure on teams' negotiations with Bryce Harper and infused their lineups with long-term star power. They've also made financial history.

While Machado's 10-year deal contract didn't quite eclipse the infamous 2014 Giancarlo Stanton deal in terms of total money, it instantly became one of the largest in baseball, not to mention all of American professional sports. Arenado's deal, meanwhile, is right up there as well. Here's how they stack up against the biggest all-time deals in MLB history, with numbers from Baseball Prospectus:

Player Team Contract Length Contract Value Average/Year Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins 13 years $325 million $25 million Manny Machado San Diego Padres 10 years $300 million $30 million Alex Rodriguez New York Yankees 10 years $275 million $27.5 million Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies 8 years $260 million $32.5 million Alex Rodriguez Texas Rangers 10 years $252 million $25.2 million Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers 8 years $248 million $31 million Albert Pujols Los Angeles Angels 10 years $240 million $24 million Robinson Cano Seattle Mariners 10 years $240 million $24 million Joey Votto Cincinnati Reds 10 years $225 million $22.5 million David Price Boston Red Sox 7 years $217 million $31 million

If you're looking just at average money per year, Machado's deal ranks just outside the top five, while Arenado's places second -- and first among position players. Here's a look at the top current MLB contracts in terms of average salary per season:

Beyond baseball, in terms of total money, Machado's contract clocked in as the third largest in all of sports, ranking behind those of only Stanton and boxer Canelo Álvarez ($365 million) among current deals.

If you dive a little deeper, the Padres' $300 million payout for Machado doesn't look quite as massive. (If, somehow, you can picture a $300 million contract as anything but massive.) As FanGraphs' Craig Edwards calculated this offseason, converting old contracts to today's dollars would indicate that Machado's deal is actually the 10th largest in baseball history rather than the second largest. Alex Rodriguez's 2001 contract would be worth a whopping $592 million in 2019 dollars.

Next up, Bryce Harper.