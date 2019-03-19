Biggest MLB contracts in history: Where Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Manny Machado deals rank

This offseason has featured one historic payout after another

The MLB offseason may have been slow, but it's sure ended with a bang.

Spring training has been peppered with one historic payout after another, and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout took the cake on Tuesday with a 12-year extension worth more than $430 million, as ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported

Nolan Arenado received $260 million from the Colorado Rockies, Manny Machado agreed to a $300 million-deal with the San Diego Padres and Bryce Harper briefly made history with his 13-year, $330 million pact with the Philadelphia Phillies. But now Trout reigns supreme with a contract that'll pay an average of more than $35.8 million per season -- a record among active baseball players.

Machado's 10-year deal, the first of this offseason's massive contracts handed out, didn't quite eclipse the 2014 Giancarlo Stanton deal in terms of total money. Since then, however, both Harper and Trout have smashed it to pieces.

Here's how each of the contracts stack up against the biggest all-time deals in MLB history, with numbers from Baseball Prospectus:

PlayerTeamContract LengthContract ValueAverage/Year
Mike TroutLos Angeles Angels12 years$430+ million$35.8+ million
Bryce HarperPhiladelphia Phillies13 years$330 million$25.3 million

Giancarlo Stanton

Miami Marlins

13 years

$325 million

$25 million

Manny Machado

San Diego Padres

10 years

$300 million

$30 million

Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees

10 years

$275 million

$27.5 million

Nolan Arenado

Colorado Rockies

8 years

$260 million

$32.5 million

Alex Rodriguez

Texas Rangers

10 years

$252 million

$25.2 million

Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers

8 years

$248 million

$31 million

Albert Pujols

Los Angeles Angels

10 years

$240 million

$24 million

Robinson Cano

Seattle Mariners

10 years

$240 million

$24 million


If you're looking just at average money per year, Machado's deal ranks just outside the top five, while Arenado's places second -- and first among position players. Harper, meanwhile, falls just outside the top 10 in that category despite landing the biggest total deal. Trout? Well, he wins it all. Here's a look at the top current MLB contracts in terms of average salary per season:

  1. OF Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: $35.8+ million
  2. SP Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks: $34.4 million
  3. 3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies: $32.5 million
  4. SP David Price, Boston Red Sox: $31 million
  5. SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers: $31 million
  6. 1B Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers: $31 million
  7. SS Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: $30 million
  8. SP Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals: $30 million
  9. CF Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets: $27.5 million
  10. SP Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs: $25.8 million

Beyond baseball, in terms of total money, Machado's contract initially clocked in as the third largest current deals in all of sports, ranking behind only Stanton and boxer Canelo Álvarez ($365 million). Harper and Trout, of course, have since shaken up that list.

