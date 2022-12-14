Aaron Judge, the American League's reigning Most Valuable Player, returned to the New York Yankees last week, agreeing to a nine-year contract worth $360 million. Judge chose the Yankees over the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres, who reportedly made a late run at him. Baseball's big offseason spending was not done, however. This week, the Giants landed star shortstop Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million deal. Judge and Correa both now rank in the top five on list of biggest contracts in MLB history.

Judge's $40 million average annual value establishes a new benchmark for position players. That record had previously belonged to Mike Trout ($35.54 million). Judge did not eclipse New York Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, each of whom has an AAV of $43.3 million annually, but he has plenty to celebrate. After all, this comes on the heels of him rejecting a seven-year offer worth around $213 million prior to the start of the season.

Correa's 13-year contract is not as substantial in terms of AAV, but still ranks fourth all-time in guaranteed money.

Here are the 10 richest contracts in MLB history, in terms of total value, according to Cot's Contracts, as well as the top five in terms of average annual value.

Largest contracts (total money) in MLB history

Mike Trout, Angels: $426.5 million (2019-30) Mookie Betts, Dodgers: $365 million (2021-32) Aaron Judge, Yankees: $360 million (2023-31) Carlos Correa, Giants: $350 million (2023-2035) Francisco Lindor, Mets: $341 million (2022-31) Fernando Tatis, Padres: $340 million (2021-34) Bryce Haraper, Phillies: $330 million (2019-2031) Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins/Yankees: $325 million (2015-2027) Corey Seager, Rangers: $325 million (2022-31) Gerrit Cole, Yankees: $324 million (2020-28)

Highest average annual value (AAV) in MLB history

Max Scherzer, Mets: $43.33 million (2022-24) Justin Verlander, Mets: $43.33 million (2023-24) Aaron Judge, Yankees: $40 million (2023-31) Jacob deGrom, Rangers: $37 million (2023-27) Gerrit Cole, Yankees: $36 million (2020-28)

It's worth noting that four of those five contracts have been signed in the past two offseasons. Indeed, Verlander, deGrom and Judge all signed this month.

Judge's blockbuster deal comes on the heels of an historic season. He homered 62 times, establishing new single-season home run records for both the AL and the Yankees. Roger Maris had previously held both records after launching 61 home runs during the 1961 season.