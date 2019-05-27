Bill Buckner, who won batting title during lengthy MLB career, should be remembered for more than infamous error

On Monday, longtime big-league first baseman Bill Buckner died due to complications from dementia. Buckner spent part of 22 seasons in the majors, appearing in games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and others, including, most notably, the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, Buckner is best known for his fielding mistake in the 1986 World Series that helped the New York Mets rally in Game 6 before capturing the title in Game 7.

Former Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson, who hit the infamous World Series grounder to Buckner, issued a statement Monday saying Buckner's legacy is greater than one play.

Mookie Wilson on the passing of his friend Bill Buckner. #BiggerThanBaseball pic.twitter.com/dLlWbTAElC — New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2019

Following Wilson's lead, we wanted to honor Buckner by focusing on other, more positive and lesser remembered aspects of his lengthy career.

For starters, did you know Buckner received votes for MVP on five occasions? That included the 1981 season, his best statistical campaign and the one in which he made his only All-Star team. He hit .311/.349/.480 (130 OPS+) that season with 10 homers and more walks than strikeouts.

In general, Buckner wasn't one for walking or striking out. He did so at equal rates (4.5 percent of his plate appearances), and finished his career with a total of 903 walks and strikeouts. He never fanned more than 39 times in a season. For reference Joey Gallo -- a high-quality hitter -- has struck out 67 times this season in his first 45 games.

Buckner won the 1980 batting title and finished his career with 2,715 hits -- the 66th most all-time. He ranks 50th in career at-bats, 149th in career runs batted in, and 153rd in times on base. Buckner was the fourth-youngest player in his league when he debuted and the fifth-oldest when he retired.

Buckner wasn't a Hall of Fame-caliber player, but he combined impressive longevity with a league-average stick (he finished with a 100 OPS+) and an above-average glove (12 defensive runs saved). That's not an easy combination to pull off -- not over 22 years of duty.