Bill Buckner, who won batting title during lengthy MLB career, should be remembered for more than infamous error
His 'legacy should not be defined by one play,' Mookie Wilson said
On Monday, longtime big-league first baseman Bill Buckner died due to complications from dementia. Buckner spent part of 22 seasons in the majors, appearing in games with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and others, including, most notably, the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, Buckner is best known for his fielding mistake in the 1986 World Series that helped the New York Mets rally in Game 6 before capturing the title in Game 7.
Former Mets outfielder Mookie Wilson, who hit the infamous World Series grounder to Buckner, issued a statement Monday saying Buckner's legacy is greater than one play.
Following Wilson's lead, we wanted to honor Buckner by focusing on other, more positive and lesser remembered aspects of his lengthy career.
For starters, did you know Buckner received votes for MVP on five occasions? That included the 1981 season, his best statistical campaign and the one in which he made his only All-Star team. He hit .311/.349/.480 (130 OPS+) that season with 10 homers and more walks than strikeouts.
In general, Buckner wasn't one for walking or striking out. He did so at equal rates (4.5 percent of his plate appearances), and finished his career with a total of 903 walks and strikeouts. He never fanned more than 39 times in a season. For reference Joey Gallo -- a high-quality hitter -- has struck out 67 times this season in his first 45 games.
Buckner won the 1980 batting title and finished his career with 2,715 hits -- the 66th most all-time. He ranks 50th in career at-bats, 149th in career runs batted in, and 153rd in times on base. Buckner was the fourth-youngest player in his league when he debuted and the fifth-oldest when he retired.
Buckner wasn't a Hall of Fame-caliber player, but he combined impressive longevity with a league-average stick (he finished with a 100 OPS+) and an above-average glove (12 defensive runs saved). That's not an easy combination to pull off -- not over 22 years of duty.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bill Buckner passes away at 69
Buckner should be remembered for much more than his World Series error
-
Pedroia unsure if he'll play again
Pedroia had to remove himself from a rehab game over the weekend
-
2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket
Regional play begins May 31 and the College Baseball World Series starts June 15
-
NYY injury updates: Judge, Didi, Paxton
Plus some important pitchers are inching closer to a return
-
RailRiders, Triple-A Mets brawl
The effort was there, the execution was not
-
GM wants re-entry after concussion tests
It's not a bad idea either