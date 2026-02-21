Hall of Fame second baseman and Pittsburgh Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski, author of one of the greatest home runs in baseball history, died on Friday, the team announced. He was 89. Mazeroski's walk-off home run against the New York Yankees at Forbes Field in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series gave Pittsburgh its first title since 1925.

Here is Mazeroski's historic blast:

"Everyone across the Pirates organization is deeply saddened by the loss of Bill Mazeroski," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a statement. "Maz was one of a kind -- a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen. His name will always be tied to the biggest home run in baseball history and the 1960 World Series championship, but I will remember him most for the person he was: humble, gracious and proud to be a Pirate.

"I feel fortunate to have spent time with Maz over the years. Welcoming him and his family back to Pittsburgh as part of the inaugural Pirates Hall of Fame class in 2022 was a special moment for all of us. Our hearts are with his sons, Darren and David and the entire Mazeroski family. Maz was a great man who will be deeply missed."

It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski. Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be deeply missed.



[image or embed] — Pittsburgh Pirates (@pirates.com) February 21, 2026 at 7:40 AM

"Bill Mazeroski was synonymous with one of the greatest home runs in baseball history for more than 65 years," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "... Bill's lifetime of hard work and humility was a perfect illustration of the city he represented on the diamond. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Bill's family, his friends across our game, and all the loyal fans of Pittsburgh."

Mazeroski went 8 for 25 (.320) with two home runs and 5 RBI in the 1960 World Series. Despite his Game 7 walk-off home run, he was not named World Series MVP that year. The award went to Yankees' second baseman Bobby Richardson, who went 11 for 30 (.367) with 12 RBI in the seven games. Richardson remains the only player to win World Series MVP on the losing team.

Although he is best remembered for his World Series-winning homer, Mazeroski was one of the greatest defensive second basemen to ever play. He was an eight-time Gold Glove winner and is still the all-time leader in double plays turned by a second baseman. He led National League second basemen in assists nine times, double plays eight times, and put outs five times.

Mazeroski, an Ohio native, originally signed with the Pirates as an amateur free agent prior to the 1954 season. He reached the big leagues in 1956 and was Pittsburgh's starting second baseman as a 20-year-old in 1957. Mazeroski played in 10 All-Star Games and received MVP votes in 1958 and 1966. He finished eighth in the MVP voting as a 21-year-old in 1958.

During his offensive peak from 1957-62, Mazeroski hit .269/.307/.397 and averaged 12 home runs per season. That was better than the second base standards of the era. Mazeroski played his entire 17-year career with the Pirates from 1956-72 and retired with 2,016 hits and 138 home runs. He won a second World Series ring with the 1971 Pirates.

Mazeroski spent the then-maximum 15 years on the Baseball Writers Association of America's Hall of Fame ballot from 1978-92. He peaked at 42.3% of the vote in 1992, short of the 75% needed for induction. The Veterans Committee voted Mazeroski into the Hall of Fame in 2001. The Pirates retired his No. 9 in 1987.

"Weird, isn't it?" Mazeroski said during his Hall of Fame speech. "Known for the home run and in the Hall of Fame because of your defense."