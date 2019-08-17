Bill Walton calls MLB game, dazzles in the booth with electric commentary and enthusiasm

Basketball Hall of Famer and current college commentator Bill Walton brought his expertise and larger-than-life personality to the Major League Baseball booth Friday. He joined the Chicago White Sox color analyst for the game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim and did not disappoint.

Walton managed to mix conversation about "galaxies yet to be named" with baseball talk and kept the other broadcasters, as well as people back home, laughing throughout most of the game with his wild topics and unique perspective.

Please put Bill Walton in every single baseball booth ever for the rest of time.



A foul ball got a "Yeah!" reaction from Walton before he realized the ball was headed the wrong way. His reaction also happens to pretty much be the definition of a foul ball. "Oh sorry, wrong direction," Walton corrects himself by saying. People on Twitter were calling it "the most lit broadcast ever."

Walton, dressed in a tie-dye White Sox shirt to match the color commentator and a White Sox hat clearly had a rooting interest. His excitement often got in the way of his commentary and his genuine reactions would interrupt him. "Send him back to the dugout," Walton yells as an Angels' Kole Calhoun is struck out.

Walton even had some new MLB rule change ideas for the league. He suggested a triple-play "would be nice" when there was already one out on the board, but after being corrected he stood his ground saying, "you could carry it over, can't ya?" Someone get Walton on a committee to make this happen.

The 66-year-old was pleading for a home run during a very routine fly ball, and while it was not that close to being a home run, a disappointed Walton sighed, "Oh man, so close." Then asked, "What happens now?"

Walton showed once again he might just be more of a basketball guy when he asked who holds the record for most strikeouts in an inning.

Walton's enthusiasm was through the roof and it only increased as Chicago's runs starting adding up. He referred to a 2-0 lead as "insurmountable" and was clearly thrilled as the White Sox brought in another man.

Walton might have been the White Sox good-luck charm, as they went on to beat the Angels 7-2. The teams meet again Saturday night.