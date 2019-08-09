Bill Walton throws out embarrassing first pitch before Padres game on Grateful Dead Night

Ceremonial first pitches often don't always go according to the plan.

That was certainly the case for NBA legend Bill Walton. Prior to Thursday's game between the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres, Walton tossed out the first pitch and it's was just a bit outside, to say the least.

Walton's pitch wasn't anywhere close to the catcher. The two-time All-Star big man did admit that he was "embarrassed" about his first attempt, but did get another go at tossing out a pitch.

Walton succeeded the second time around as he lofted one right over the heart of the plate.

However, Walton's fun wasn't limited to tossing out the first pitch. Thursday was "Grateful Dead Night" at Petco Park and Walton was on stage playing bongos for Electric Waste Band -- a Grateful Dead tribute band -- during their pregame concert.

Bill Walton and The Electric Waste Band warming up the crowd at Petco Park for #Padres Grateful Dead Night. pic.twitter.com/SLXCONPcKk — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) August 9, 2019

This won't be the last time that Walton will be around the MLB this season. According to Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune, Walton will call a game between the Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox on Aug. 16 for NBC Sports Chicago.

Walton will fill in for announcer Steve Stone alongside Jason Benetti on the White Sox broadcast. The two announced together at the Maui Invitational, a college basketball tournament, last November.

Walton currently announces Pac 12 college basketball games and has had some strange antics during his time calling games. The former Portland Trail Blazers star even ate a cupcake that had a lit candle on top of it during a game this past season.

It's safe to say when Walton is involved, everyone is a winner.