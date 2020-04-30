Billionaire linked to Alex Rodriguez is interested in buying Mets for bargain price, report says
Biotech investor Wayne Rothbaum could buy the Mets for a fire-sale price
The New York Mets have a new billionaire bidder interested in buying them. Biotech investor Wayne Rothbaum is interested in purchasing the Major League Baseball franchise from the Wilpon family, but only for a fire-sale price, the New York Post reports.
This type of deal would not include the cable network SNY, the Post said.
"I think he likes the idea of $1 billion," a source said in the Post report. "It's a round number and the Wilpons are not holding any cards without SNY."
Rothbaum's reported bid of $1 billion is a much lower offer than hedge funder Steve Cohen's $2.6 billion back in February. But, Cohen's deal wasn't successful and ultimately fell through.
Rothbaum is reportedly connected as a main financial investor in Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's potential plan to acquire a Mets ownership stake. It's possible that Rodriguez and Lopez might be moving in search of a new partner since Rothbaum's offer could be too low, The Post reports.
If a sale involving Rodriguez were to go through, A-Rod would join his former Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter, as an NL East executive. Jeter currently serves as the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins.
