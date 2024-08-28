Last week, Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery used his demotion to the bullpen as an opportunity to express frustration with how former agent Scott Boras handled his free agency. Montgomery said that Boras "butchered" the offseason, resulting in him not signing a deal until right before Opening Day. Montgomery has since struggled in a way not shared by the other members of the so-called Boras Four, a group that includes Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger, San Francisco Giants left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, and third baseman Matt Chapman.

"I had a Zoom call with (the Boston Red Sox during free agency). That's really all I know. It went good," Montgomery said. "I don't know. Obviously Boras kind of butchered it, so I'm just trying to move on from the offseason and try to forget it."

Snell, on the other hand, opted to defend Boras' process in response.

"I've seen how (Montgomery) struggled, but he signed the deal that he ultimately wanted to sign," the reigning NL Cy Young winner told The Athletic. "He has the choice. I don't know what other deals he was offered, but I know everything that was offered to me. It's just sad that he thinks that way when I see Scott as a very honorable man."

Snell too signed late in the process, costing him a normal ramp-up period. It's anyone's guess at how much that impacted him in the early going, when he endured some poor results and multiple stints on the injured list. Since returning in July, he's been excellent. Indeed, his seasonal ERA+ is now up to 104, below his normal standards but an above-average mark compared to the league as a whole.

Montgomery, unfortunately, hasn't been able to course-correct from his own early woes. His seasonal ERA+ is still beneath 70, even after a successful first relief outing that saw him throw 4 1/3 shutout innings against the New York Mets Tuesday night.

Snell, for his part, offered some advice -- to Montgomery, and to other players who might experience a similar winter: control what you can control by pitching better.

"It could just be a free agency where no one was really pushing to get anybody," Snell said. "It sucks because that was … our year to get our deals that we worked so hard to get. But ultimately the market's the market. You can't control it. You can't get upset about it the way it is. Just pitch better, find a way to do better, continue to compete. Whatever you believe you deserve, you go earn it."

Snell, of course, is expected to return to the free-agent market this winter. His contract includes a $30 million player option for next season that he figures to decline in search of a longer, more lucrative pact.