Blue Jays Acquire SS Aledmys Diaz from Cardinals for JB Woodman

Diaz will look to return to his 2016-form north of the border

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet tells us that the Blue Jays have acquired 27 year old infielder Aledmys Diaz from the St.Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfield prospect JB Woodman. Diaz appeared in 190 games over the past two seasons, and will add to Toronto’s middle infield depth along with Troy Tulowitzki and Devon Travis. The move comes just minutes after the team decided to non-tender Ryan Goins.

Diaz enjoyed a breakout rookie season in 2016, launching 17 home runs along with a .300 batting average and .369 on-base percentage in 460 plate appearances (133 wRC+). His success at the plate quickly diminished in his sophomore campaign, as he plummeted to a .259/.290/.392 batting line (78 wRC+) in 79 games. Defensively, he is regarded as a below average defender at shortstop in terms of both defensive runs saved and ultimate zone rating.

Woodman, 22, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 Amateur Draft. He posted a .240/.320/.378 batting line over 96 games in Lansing last season, and his strikeout rate was a significant problem at 38%.

Diaz boasts much better numbers against right-handed pitchers over his short career, despite the fact that he is a right-handed hitter. While he’s spent just four innings at second base during this span, his glove should play a little bit better at an easier defensive position, and it is worth noting that his batting average on balls in play dropped from .312 to .282 last season. Given the Blue Jays complete lack of offence from the middle infield last season, even a poor season from Diaz’s standards could represent a significant upgrade at the plate.

Additional considerations (Matt W)