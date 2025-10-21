This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday, sports fans. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through all the news you need to know to get your day going, as well as preparing you for a massive day of sports action.

Today, quite literally, your entire day can be spent watching sports, from the start of another week of UEFA Champions League action in the afternoon, to the start of the NBA regular season, and with a sprinkling of college football and NHL action. Is there anything better than a full day of sports as we head into the heart of the fall season?

Let's jump into it.

🏈 Five things to know Tuesday

⚾ Blue Jays advance to World Series as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins MVP honors

Getty Images

In defeating the Mariners, 4-3, in Game 7 of the ALCS, the Blue Jays advance to the World Series to face Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. While George Springer's 7th-inning home run put Toronto in position to win the series, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who was awarded the ALCS MVP. Guerrero went 0 for 7 in the first two games of the series but finished 10 for 26 (.385) with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and two strikeouts. The biggest performance of the series was Guerrero's Game 3, in which he went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

On the other side of the coin, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder writes that the Mariners season should be celebrated as a success, even considering the heartbreaking ending. After all, this was a Seattle team that made it deeper into the postseason than any other team in franchise history.

Snyder: "How about Cal Raleigh? Never before had a catcher hit even 50 home runs in season. Never had a switch hitter reached 55. Raleigh hit 60. Julio Rodríguez was a 30-30 guy. Randy Arozarena was close. How about Game 2 of the ALDS? How about the 15-inning Game 5 of the ALDS, one of the most dramatic playoff games we've ever seen?

"Then there's ALCS Game 5. The eighth inning. Raleigh's game-tying blast. Eugenio Suárez's grand slam, anyone? How awesome was that eighth inning?

"None of that can ever be taken away from Mariners fans."

🏀 The ball goes up on the 2025-26 NBA season



Getty Images

Rejoice, for it is time for basketball. The NBA season tips off with a pair of games on Tuesday night, as the Rockets travel to Oklahoma City to watch the Thunder raise a banner, and the Lakers play host to the Warriors. As the MLB season reaches its final series, sports fans can look forward to what is sure to be a thrilling season of professional basketball.

In preparation for the start of the 2025-26 season, CBS Sports has you primed for what's to come. That includes over/under picks for every team in the East, expert picks for major awards such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and the 30 NBA storylines you need to know this season.

We also have our first NBA Power Rankings of the season. Our Colin Ward-Henninger has the Knicks in the No. 2 spot, trailing only the Thunder. No pressure.

Ward-Henninger: "Armed with a new, movement-heavy offense from Mike Brown, the Knicks should be in the hunt for the East's top seed throughout the season. By empowering Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby -- among others -- the pressure should be at least somewhat lifted off of Jalen Brunson's shoulders. If they can stay around average defensively, New York should win a lot of games."

⚽ UEFA Champions League action resumes today

Getty Images

Matchday 3 for one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world begins on Tuesday. Nine matches take place on the day, including powerhouse clubs such as Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will be in action. And, as with every Champions League match, all of the action can be watched live on Paramount+.

Ahead of the action, James Benge took a look at four burning questions, including whether Arsenal's setpieces are as unstoppable as they seem to be, as well as whether it's time to write off teams such as Benfica and Athletic Club as unable to advance to the knockout rounds. Our team also predicted the scores for every match and broke down much of the action.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching on Tuesday

⚽ Olympiacos at Barcelona, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Pafos at Kairat Almaty, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Atletico Madrid at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain at Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Borussia Dortmund at F.C. Kobenhavn, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Benfica at Newcastle United, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Napoli at PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Internazionale at Union St-Gilloise, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Manchester City at Villarreal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Rockets at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN

🏒 Panthers at Bruins, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Warriors at Lakers, 10 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Avalanche at Mammoth, 10 p.m. on ESPN