Blue Jays Announce 2018 Promotional Schedule

Featuring alarm clocks, toques, and brand new bobbleheads

The off season hot stove is still dripping icicles, but thankfully the Jays have giving us something to talk about by releasing their 2018 Promotional Schedule. Some of the items are pretty brilliant. Behold:

https://twitter.com/BlueJays/status/935931492236185600/photo/1

(A more detailed schedule can be found here.)

We have a couple of Blue Jays who will be honoured with their first bobbleheads:

Justin Smoak on Saturday, March 31st (vs. Yankees) and J.A. Happ on Monday, July 2nd (vs. Tigers).

Marcus Stroman will get a “Shimmy Wobble Bobble” on Wednesday, June 6th (vs. Yankees), and a trio bobble of Alomar, Molitor and Olerud will help commemorate the 25th Anniversary of back-to-back World Series wins on Saturday, August 11th (vs. Tampa Bay).

Smoak and Stroman are very worthy recipients of the bobbleheads after their 2017 campaigns, and Happ certainly feels overdue. (Following a season where he was also named one of the two Blue Jays All Stars, I would have also loved to see a Roberto Osuna bobblehead.)

In addition to the more typical t-shirt giveaway days, and two replica Jersey Days (Kevin Pillar “Caped” on Mother’s Day vs. Red Sox, and Aaron Sanchez on Wed, August 8th, also vs. Red Sox), the Jays have a couple of scheduled themed days, which in my opinion, are pretty dang great!

Friday, June 8th (vs. Baltimore) is Pride Night, where the Jays will bestow “Pride Hats” to their visitors, and then Saturday, September 8th (vs. Cleveland) is Star Wars day, and attendees will receive a R2-D2oque.

Last, but certainly not least, one must point out this gem:

Sunday, September 9th (vs. Cleveland) - Buck Martinez “Get Up!” Alarm Clock.

is there a Pat Tabler snooze button? — Alex Swann (@swannsky) November 29, 2017

I also feel it is necessary to include this tweet regarding the August 25th “Batting Helmet Giveaway” vs. the Phillies.

August 29, 2015: Encarnacion hits 3 HR, hats rain onto the field

August 28, 2016: Donaldson hits 3 HR, hats rain onto the field



I sincerely hope that no Blue Jay hits three home runs on August 25th, 2018 pic.twitter.com/rn0Acts9gh — BP Toronto (@BProToronto) November 29, 2017

In addition to the giveaways, the Blue Jays announced they will “honour the life and storied career of Roy Halladay during [their] pregame ceremony on Opening Day.” More information including “additional honors in Doc’s memory” will be shared in the coming months.