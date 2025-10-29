This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Do not miss this: College basketball's top 100 and 1 players entering the 2025-26 season

College basketball tips off next week, so there is no better time than now to familiarize yourself with the biggest names in the game. Some of them are brand new to the sport; freshmen Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa promise to play major roles in defining the 2025-26 season. Others, like Purdue stars Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn are known commodities.

Speaking of Smith, our panel of college basketball experts named him the best player in the country entering his senior year. He tops the preseason top 100 and 1 player rankings as one of two Boilermakers in the top 10. Gary Parrish explained why it was a fairly easy choice.

Parrish: "Smith is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and only consensus First Team All-American to return to school, making him a reasonable pick to top this list. … If Smith averages 8.7 assists again, and appears in at least 37 games, both of which are obviously possible, he will pass Duke legend Bobby Hurley and become the NCAA's career assists leader and cement his place as an all-time college basketball great."

Here are the top 10 players in the preseason top 100 and 1:

G Braden Smith, Purdue G Darryn Peterson, Kansas F JT Toppin, Texas Tech F Cameron Boozer, Duke F AJ Dybantsa, BYU G Donovan Dent, UCLA F Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan G Otega Oweh, Kentucky G Milos Uzan, Houston

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings

A bevy of blowouts made for subpar entertainment, but it cemented a number of storylines in the NFL last week. Preseason darlings looked like the Super Bowl contenders they were made out to be, and this year's surprise teams largely kept on rolling. In turn, Pete Prisco made fewer changes to his weekly power rankings than in previous editions. The top 10 teams, in fact, are identical to Week 8.

The Texans and Jaguars are up seven spots apiece to Nos. 13 and 14, respectively. Each of the 49ers, Bears and Steelers dropped four places.

Here's what Prisco had to say about this week's biggest climbers:

On the Texans: "The offense clicked in a big way against the 49ers, which gives them hope going forward. But now that unit faces a tough test against the Denver defense."

"The offense clicked in a big way against the 49ers, which gives them hope going forward. But now that unit faces a tough test against the Denver defense." On the Jaguars: "They come off their bye in need of better play from the passing game. It's time for the Trevor Lawrence-Brian Thomas Jr. connection to show some life."

Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's Week 9 NFL Power Rankings:

Colts (previous ranking: 1) Chiefs (2) Packers (3) Lions (4) Buccaneers (5) Broncos (6) Seahawks (7) Rams (8) Patriots (9) Bills (10)

🤼 Tom Aspinall holds steady in UFC pound-for-pound fighter rankings

Tom Aspinall just made his first appearance in the Octagon in 15 months, but his return to action was underwhelming as the UFC 321 main event lasted just four minutes and ended in a no contest. A double eye poke from Cyril Gane rendered Aspinall sightless, and while fans and prominent figures in the UFC community criticized the latter for not fighting through his pain, Brian Campbell says he deserved better from the critics.

In turn, Aspinall remains at No. 10 in Campbell's pound-for-pound fighter rankings on the heels of UFC 321.

Campbell: "For a pound-for-pound ranked fighter who has done almost everything right, seeing him reduced to having to defend his toughness by live streaming his doctor's visit the following day in some ill-advised attempt to prove he wasn't lying about the severity of the foul is something a fighter of his stature shouldn't have to do."

Below are the top five male fighters in the rankings. Check out the full rankings, including the top five women.

Ilia Topuria (previous ranking: 1) Merab Dvalishvili (2) Islam Makhachev (3) Alex Pereira (4) Khamzat Chimaev (5)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

