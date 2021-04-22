Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette crushed a massive home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park in Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. The ball ended up landing on Lansdowne Street, outside of the stadium, near a building that used to be a Gold's Gym -- a building just so happens to be important to Bichette and his parents.

Bo's father Dante Bichette was playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and stopped at that exact Gold's Gym while his team was in town to play the Red Sox during the 1991 season. During that visit to the gym, Dante met his future wife Mariana. Seven years later, Bo was born.

Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione spoke about the unique story on the air during Tuesday's game and said that the Blue Jays were able to retrieve the ball for Bo. The young star signed baseballs for the fans that found the ball on Lansdowne Street.

Dante, who currently holds a special assistant role with the Blue Jays, played 14 MLB seasons and actually played his final two seasons as a member of the Red Sox. The slugging third baseman is most known for his seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, when he hit 201 of his 274 career home runs.