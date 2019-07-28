Blue Jays call up top prospect Bo Bichette amid flurry of roster changes, report says

The Blue Jays have had a busy Sunday. They traded infielder Eric Sogard to the Rays and also dealt All-Star starting pitcher Marcus Stroman to the Mets. That cleared two spots on the big-league roster and that means someone gets to join the show.

On Sunday at Triple-A Buffalo, Bo Bichette was removed from the game and spotted in the dugout hugging teammates. Sure enough, he's coming up to the Blue Jays, reports Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

There's a fun legacy story here, as Bichette -- the son of former big leaguer Dante Bichette -- joins Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio to make three sons of former big-leaguers on the Jays' roster. Two Hall of Famers and a four-time All-Star. Those are some quality baseball genes.

Bichette, 21, was the Blue Jays' top remaining prospect once Vladdito got the call. Baseball America had Bichette as the eighth-best prospect in baseball heading into the season.

In 55 games for Triple-A Buffalo, Bichette hit 277/.336/.477 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight homers, 32 RBI, 34 runs and 15 steals. He's played mostly shortstop through his professional career but has seen time at second base, too.

With Biggio at second, Bichette at short and Guerrero at third, Blue Jays fans have the rest of the season to get familiar with what should be three-quarters of their infield for a long time. Along with 25-year-old left fielder Lourdes Gurriel's big-time breakout season, there are a lot of talented, young position players in Toronto.