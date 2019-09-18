Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio joins dad Craig by hitting for cycle, making them second father-son pairing ever to do so

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio entered Tuesday having a perfectly fine rookie season. Since being promoted in May, he has hit .221/.356/.399 (103 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Yet on Tuesday, Biggio carved out a slice of history by hitting for the cycle against the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's a look at Biggio's final hit of the night -- and yes, it had to be a triple:

1B ✅

2B ✅

3B ✅

HR ✅



Cavan Biggio has hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/yqNYCz0jVW — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2019

What's perhaps most impressive about Biggio's cycle is that his father, Hall of Famer and longtime Houston Astro Craig Biggio, also had pulled off the feat during his illustrious playing career. As such, the Biggios became the second father-son pair to do it in the big leagues -- joining Gary and Daryle Ward:

Cavan Biggio hit for the 3rd cycle in Blue Jays history tonight.



His father, Craig, also hit for the cycle once in his career.



The Biggios join Gary and Daryle Ward as the only father/son duos in MLB history to each hit for the cycle.

h/t @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 18, 2019

Biggio's cycle is the sixth of the season and the first since early August, when Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar did it against the New York Yankees. The other players to do it this season include Jorge Polanco, Shohei Ohtani, Jake Bauers and Trea Turner.

Biggio's is also the first by a Blue Jays hitter since Jeff Frye did it in 2001 against the Texas Rangers. Kelly Gruber's cycle back in 1989 is the only other in franchise history. Gruber's came against the Kansas City Royals.