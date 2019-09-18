Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio joins dad Craig by hitting for cycle, making them second father-son pairing ever to do so

The younger Biggio is having a fine rookie season and made some history on Tuesday night

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio entered Tuesday having a perfectly fine rookie season. Since being promoted in May, he has hit .221/.356/.399 (103 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Yet on Tuesday, Biggio carved out a slice of history by hitting for the cycle against the Baltimore Orioles

Here's a look at Biggio's final hit of the night -- and yes, it had to be a triple:

What's perhaps most impressive about Biggio's cycle is that his father, Hall of Famer and longtime Houston Astro Craig Biggio, also had pulled off the feat during his illustrious playing career. As such, the Biggios became the second father-son pair to do it in the big leagues -- joining Gary and Daryle Ward:

Biggio's cycle is the sixth of the season and the first since early August, when Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar did it against the New York Yankees. The other players to do it this season include Jorge Polanco, Shohei Ohtani, Jake Bauers and Trea Turner

Biggio's is also the first by a Blue Jays hitter since Jeff Frye did it in 2001 against the Texas Rangers. Kelly Gruber's cycle back in 1989 is the only other in franchise history. Gruber's came against the Kansas City Royals.

