Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will soon undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Monday. Giles will miss the remainder of the 2020 season and, barring an accelerated recovery, likely all of the 2021 season, as well.

Giles, who turned 30 on Sunday, has made only one appearance in 2020. In 2019, he pitched to a 1.87 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 23 saves in 53 innings for Toronto. He boasts a career ERA+ of 148 with 115 saves across parts of seven major-league seasons. Giles also spent time with the Phillies and Astros and is slated for free agency this coming winter.

In Giles' absence, Anthony Bass and Rafael Dolis have picked up most of the save opportunities for Toronto. The Blue Jays go into Monday's slate one game above .500 and in line for the No. 8 seed in the AL playoff field.