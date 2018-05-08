Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto
Osuna has been charged with assault
Tuesday morning Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was reportedly arrested in Toronto on a domestic violence charge. Details of the incident are unknown.
In a statement to Sportsnet, MLB announced Osuna has been placed on administrative leave.
"MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously," the league said in a statement. "We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy."
Here is the statement released by the Blue Jays:
MLB and the MLBPA agreed to the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy back in 2015. It allows MLB to investigate domestic violence incidents and suspend players, even without criminal charges. Jose Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, and Jeurys Familia are among those who've been suspended under the policy.
Commissioner Rob Manfred tends to be very diligent with investigations into domestic violence cases, so it is unlikely Osuna will be disciplined soon. Reyes, like Osuna, was placed on administrative leave during MLB's investigation. Miguel Sano played this year while under investigation.
Osuna, 23, is already in his fourth season as a big leaguer. He's appeared in 15 games this year with a 2.93 ERA and nine saves. Osuna became the youngest player in history to reach 100 career saves earlier this year.
The Blue Jays had an off-day Monday and they'll begin a six-day homestand Tuesday night. The June 18 court date is an off-day in the middle of a homestand.
