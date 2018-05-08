Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna reportedly arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto

Tuesday morning Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was reportedly arrested in Toronto on a domestic violence charge. Details of the incident are unknown and neither the team nor MLB have confirmed the news.

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was arrested early Tuesday morning for domestic assault. According to a police report Osuna has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 18, 2018, in room 114. #BlueJays — steve buffery (@Beezersun) May 8, 2018

MLB and the MLBPA agreed to the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy back in 2015. It allows MLB to investigate domestic violence incidents and suspend players, even without criminal charges. Jose Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, and Jeurys Familia are among those who've been suspended under the policy.

Commissioner Rob Manfred tends to be very diligent with investigations into domestic violence cases, so it is unlikely Osuna will be disciplined soon. In Reyes' case, he was placed on the restricted list during MLB's investigation. Miguel Sano played this year while under investigation. It's unclear how the Blue Jays will proceed with Osuna.

Osuna, 23, is already in his fourth season as a big leaguer. He's appeared in 15 games this year with a 2.93 ERA and nine saves. Osuna became the youngest player in history to reach 100 career saves earlier this year.

The Blue Jays had an off-day Monday and they'll begin a six-day homestand Tuesday night. The June 18 court date is an off-day in the middle of a homestand.