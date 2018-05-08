Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna reportedly arrested and charged with domestic violence in Toronto
Osuna has been charged with assault
Tuesday morning Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna was reportedly arrested in Toronto on a domestic violence charge. Details of the incident are unknown and neither the team nor MLB have confirmed the news.
MLB and the MLBPA agreed to the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy back in 2015. It allows MLB to investigate domestic violence incidents and suspend players, even without criminal charges. Jose Reyes, Aroldis Chapman, and Jeurys Familia are among those who've been suspended under the policy.
Commissioner Rob Manfred tends to be very diligent with investigations into domestic violence cases, so it is unlikely Osuna will be disciplined soon. In Reyes' case, he was placed on the restricted list during MLB's investigation. Miguel Sano played this year while under investigation. It's unclear how the Blue Jays will proceed with Osuna.
Osuna, 23, is already in his fourth season as a big leaguer. He's appeared in 15 games this year with a 2.93 ERA and nine saves. Osuna became the youngest player in history to reach 100 career saves earlier this year.
The Blue Jays had an off-day Monday and they'll begin a six-day homestand Tuesday night. The June 18 court date is an off-day in the middle of a homestand.
-
Yanks-Sox in London: What to know
MLB will make its first foray into Europe in June of next year
-
Odubel Herrera is one of MLB's best OFs
There are a few OFs you just don't want to pitch to -- and Herrera is definitely one of th...
-
Red Sox vs. Yankees: How to watch
The fiercest rivalry in baseball gets another chapter
-
MLB DFS picks, pivots, plays for May 8
Heath Cummings is SportsLine's top DFS expert and a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 8
Data scientist Stephen Oh has an MLB parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
-
MLB DFS, May 8: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...