Now that the Toronto Blue Jays have secured the services of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the next 14 years at a cost of $500 million, their attention may turn to shortstop Bo Bichette.

Like Guerrero Jr. had been before signing the largest contract extension in MLB history, the 27-year-old Bichette is eligible for free agency at the end of the current season. The late hour, though, hindered the willingness of both sides to get something done, at least if recent comments are any guide.

"It's also our vision for them to continue to play together," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins recently said of Bichette and the newly signed Guerrero Jr. "We will do everything in our power to see if we can line up."

For Bichette's part, he also sounds not only open to in-season talks but also enthusiastic about them:

While Bichette does note that "nothing's on the table right now," Atkins' remarks suggest that soon could change.

Bichette has spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays ever since he was drafted with a second-round pick in 2016. Across parts of five MLB seasons with Toronto, Bichette has slashed .290/.332/.464 (119 OPS+) with 93 home runs, 150 doubles, and 56 stolen bases – all while manning the premium position of shortstop. Twice Bichette has led the American League in hits, and he's earned two All-Star selections.

Last season, Bichette's offensive numbers cratered badly, as he endured an OPS+ of 70 in 81 games for Toronto. While he hasn't shown much power in the early going this season, his overall level of offensive production is up sharply (while still being shy of career norms). For a shortstop with a strong overall record of production this close to free agency, the price to retain him will no doubt be significant. The Jays, though, appear to be willing to pay it.