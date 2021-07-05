Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions in Canada, the Blue Jays this season have yet to play a home game in Toronto. They began the season playing home tilts at their spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida, and they recently shifted operations to the Sahlen Field in Buffalo -- home of the Triple-A Bisons -- where they played all their home games during the 2020 season. Now, however, a return to the Rogers Centre may be within sight.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports that the Blue Jays are now eyeing a late July return to the home ballpark. He writes:

The Blue Jays submitted their own application for a return home to the federal government in recent weeks, according to an industry source, a proposal that's already received municipal and provincial approval. They begin a 10-game homestand on July 30 and have yet to announce a venue for those contests against the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland and Boston Red Sox.

Davidi goes on to note that if the Blue Jays don't receive clearance to return home starting July 30, then they may aim to get back to playing home games in Toronto in time for the homestand that begins Aug. 20.

The Blue Jays have not played a game at the Rogers Centre since Sept. 29, 2019, though they did hold summer camp in Toronto last year.

Right now, Toronto stands at 43-39 and in third place in the hotly competitive AL East. They trail the first-place Red Sox by 8 1/2 games but are within range of wild card position in the AL. If the Blue Jays were able to return to Toronto starting July 30, then they'll have 35 home games remaining on the schedule.