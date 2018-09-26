Blue Jays' John Gibbons will not return as manager next season, reports say
The Blue Jays will reportedly have a new manager in 2019
According to multiple reports, the Blue Jays on Wednesday will announce that John Gibbons will not return as manager for the 2019 season.
Gibbons, 56, is in his second stint as manager of the Blue Jays. The team in 2018 will register a second-consecutive losing season, but under Gibbons they made back-to-back playoff appearances in 2015 and 2016, advancing to the ALCS each time. Overall, Gibbons in parts of 11 seasons on the job (2004-08 and then again from 2013 through the present) has guided the Jays to a 791-787 record with one division title and five winning seasons.
According to Bob Nightengale, Cardinals Triple-A manager Stubby Clapp and former Indians and Mariners manager Eric Wedge are leading candidates to replace Gibbons in Toronto.
