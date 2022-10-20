Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. recently underwent successful on his left wrist and should be fully healed in time for spring training. The team announced the news on Thursday to reporters, including Kaitlin McGrath.

McGrath adds: "Lourdes had a left wrist issue he dealt with this season. After additional follow ups this off-season it was decided to have it addressed."

Gurriel, 29, is coming off a 2022 season in which he slashed .291/.343/.400 (113 OPS+) in 121 games. While the overall level of production was close to his career norms, Gurriel's power numbers took a hit. Most notably, Gurriel's home run total fell from 21 in 141 games in 2021 to five this season. Those aforementioned wrist problems very likely had something to do with that loss of pop. Barring setback, Gurriel should be primed to put up customary power numbers in 2022.

Gurriel, who's not eligible for free agency until after the 2024 season, remains an important part of the Toronto core that led the team to its second consecutive postseason berth this year. Gurriel has been a part of the Blue Jays organization since he signed with them as an amateur free agent out of Cuba in 2016.